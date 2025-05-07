iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $31,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OEF. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 81,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $270.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.63. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.57 and a 52 week high of $300.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

