TeraWulf (WULF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect TeraWulf to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $45.72 million for the quarter.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TeraWulf to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TeraWulf Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of WULF stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 3.00. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WULF shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on TeraWulf from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jones Trading started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Further Reading

