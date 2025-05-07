TeraWulf (WULF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect TeraWulf to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $45.72 million for the quarter.
TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TeraWulf to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TeraWulf Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of WULF stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 3.00. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on TeraWulf
TeraWulf Company Profile
TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TeraWulf
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Mid-Cap Medical Stocks Outperforming the Market
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- The Top-Ranked Insider Buys From April by Market Cap
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is Eli Lilly a Buy After Weak Earnings and CVS-Novo Partnership?
Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.