Algert Global LLC Boosts Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.17% of Minerals Technologies worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,276,000 after buying an additional 527,206 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $16,360,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,630,000 after buying an additional 204,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $10,797,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTX. StockNews.com cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Minerals Technologies

In other Minerals Technologies news, Director Kristina M. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $53,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,306. This represents a 250.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

MTX opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $90.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $491.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.03 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Minerals Technologies

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.