Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $215.29 Million Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,506,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,372,260 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $215,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG opened at $106.06 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.96, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.44.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $11,762,909.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,745,481.08. The trade was a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 10,167 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.86, for a total value of $1,177,948.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,538,058.64. This represents a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,456 shares of company stock valued at $39,018,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

