Algert Global LLC Acquires 10,285 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 206.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 38,695 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth about $1,030,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,260,000 after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 68.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,437,000 after purchasing an additional 118,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 220,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.
Green Brick Partners Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.93. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.57 and a 12-month high of $84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Friday, February 28th.
Green Brick Partners Profile
Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.
