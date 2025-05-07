Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $292,000 Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 307,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after buying an additional 52,552 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cactus by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,377,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 149,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 30,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of WHD opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.97. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $70.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.22 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on WHD shares. Barclays cut their price target on Cactus from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cactus from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cactus from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

