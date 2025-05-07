50,000 Shares in Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY) Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Pony AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,559,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in Pony AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,973,000. IDG China Capital Fund III Associates L.P. bought a new stake in Pony AI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,700,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pony AI during the 4th quarter worth $34,091,000. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pony AI during the 4th quarter valued at $33,901,000.

Get Pony AI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pony AI in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Pony AI Stock Performance

Shares of PONY stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.66. Pony AI Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

Pony AI Profile

(Free Report)

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pony AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pony AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.