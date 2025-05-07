Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $913,000 in Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 666,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 1.64% of Modular Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Modular Medical in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modular Medical during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modular Medical by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 42,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Modular Medical by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Modular Medical by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Modular Medical stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Modular Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $41.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.33.

Modular Medical ( NASDAQ:MODD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

In other Modular Medical news, CEO Manchester Management Co Llc purchased 156,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,240. The trade was a 58.80 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Modular Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for type-1 and type-2 diabetes. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

