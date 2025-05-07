Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 77,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Energy in the third quarter valued at about $384,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Diversified Energy by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 516,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 322,986 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter worth $5,979,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on DEC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Diversified Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Diversified Energy from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DEC stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26.

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

Diversified Energy Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

