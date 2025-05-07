Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $414,000 Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of APi Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 364,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in APi Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 54,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of APi Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $1,898,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,046,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,724,327.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APG opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.54. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on APi Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

