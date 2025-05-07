Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 224,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 28,757 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,246,000. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 268,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after buying an additional 43,449 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

