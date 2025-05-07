Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $495,000 Stake in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,417 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 295.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hamilton Insurance Group

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 3,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $79,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,383. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $311,566 over the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hamilton Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $543.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.17 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 21.88%. Analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on HG shares. Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $27.00 target price on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

