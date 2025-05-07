Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $3.07 Million Investment in Anteris Technologies Global Corp (NASDAQ:AVR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Anteris Technologies Global Corp (NASDAQ:AVR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 1.53% of Anteris Technologies Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anteris Technologies Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,112,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anteris Technologies Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Anteris Technologies Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $680,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anteris Technologies Global during the fourth quarter worth $9,300,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anteris Technologies Global in the fourth quarter valued at $5,876,000.

Anteris Technologies Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVR opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. Anteris Technologies Global Corp has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Anteris Technologies Global in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Anteris Technologies Global Profile

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

