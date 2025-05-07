Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $917,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,655 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,664,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,810,000 after buying an additional 1,652,391 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,346,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,773,000 after acquiring an additional 122,531 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,252,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,848,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,037,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,358,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,604,000 after buying an additional 77,980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $110.27 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $94.88 and a 12 month high of $121.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.40 and a 200-day moving average of $114.31.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

