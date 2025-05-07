FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,799 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in FirstCash by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 50,799 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in FirstCash by 2.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 47,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 32.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,077 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FirstCash news, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $34,029,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,431,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,706,900.67. The trade was a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Price Performance

FCFS opened at $134.44 on Wednesday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.24 and a twelve month high of $135.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.93.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $836.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.11 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCFS. StockNews.com upgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

