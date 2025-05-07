Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 7,784 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1,585.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,763,000 after buying an additional 22,471 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,979,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,156,000 after purchasing an additional 263,065 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 107,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 111,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.07. The company has a market capitalization of $94.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

