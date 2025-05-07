Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 915,591 Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 915,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 8.55% of Marker Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRKR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,703 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Aisling Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 325,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, WBB Securities reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Marker Therapeutics Price Performance

MRKR opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.29. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.99.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Marker Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.63% and a negative net margin of 179.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Marker Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its multi tumor associated antigen-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.