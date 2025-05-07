Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $2.96 Million in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $17,338,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in NiSource by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 23,361 shares during the last quarter. Gallo Partners LP bought a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $1,589,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in NiSource by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 77,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In related news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $219,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,339.36. The trade was a 18.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Price Performance

NI stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

