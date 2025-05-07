Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its stake in shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.08% of Global Blue Group worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Global Blue Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,437,000 after buying an additional 57,889 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC boosted its position in Global Blue Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 339,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 50,668 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Global Blue Group by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Global Blue Group Trading Up 0.1 %

GB opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Global Blue Group Holding AG has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered Global Blue Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GB

Global Blue Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.