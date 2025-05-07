Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 1.29% of Orion Group worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,695,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,907,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 674,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 291,550 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Orion Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,023,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 273,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Orion Group by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 150,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE ORN opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $295.15 million, a P/E ratio of -18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $188.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORN shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Get Our Latest Report on ORN

Orion Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.