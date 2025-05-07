Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 125.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period.

PULS stock opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average is $49.64.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

