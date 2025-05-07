Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 372,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in CalciMedica by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CalciMedica by 51.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 22,525 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in CalciMedica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CalciMedica during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CalciMedica in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

CalciMedica Price Performance

CalciMedica stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. CalciMedica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a market cap of $27.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. On average, analysts expect that CalciMedica, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

