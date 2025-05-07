Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $1.91 Million in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 66,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNTX. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNTX. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Baird R W cut Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Gentex Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GNTX opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.85. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

