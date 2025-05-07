Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,380,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,346,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 331,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 288,736.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 811,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,032 shares during the period. Monimus Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $78.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.11. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.45. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $38.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.