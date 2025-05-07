Comerica Bank Raises Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 489.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paylocity from $246.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

Shares of PCTY opened at $186.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.56. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $129.94 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $454.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.77 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total transaction of $5,116,777.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,862,200. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

