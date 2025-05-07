Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives $137.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.55.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Illumina from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Illumina from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Shares of ILMN opened at $74.53 on Wednesday. Illumina has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Illumina by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

