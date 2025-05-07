Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,975 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,567,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,446,000 after buying an additional 82,742 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Mondelez International by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 19,175 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Argus downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.55.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.