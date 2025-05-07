Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,403 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Credo Technology Group worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 626.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $86.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -318.65 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $2,737,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,048,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,578,921.54. The trade was a 0.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $6,113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,130,000. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,665 shares of company stock worth $25,908,531. 16.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

