Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QLYS. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $995,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,292.48. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 4,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $636,243.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,158,757.20. This trade represents a 4.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,156 shares of company stock valued at $4,164,721. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Qualys by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after buying an additional 56,613 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 16.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 8.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Qualys by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $126.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.02. Qualys has a 12-month low of $112.61 and a 12-month high of $171.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

