The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in Power Integrations by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 882,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,451,000 after acquiring an additional 160,784 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 29,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the period.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Price Performance

POWI opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.82. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $79.13.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Power Integrations

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $55,368.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 141,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,420.85. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 10,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $686,769.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,093.60. This represents a 18.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,615 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.