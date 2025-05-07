Crestline Management LP Boosts Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3,507.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Okta from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 5,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $670,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,935. This trade represents a 37.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $708,835.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,389.73. This represents a 26.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,192 shares of company stock valued at $16,614,756. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Stock Up 1.2 %

OKTA opened at $117.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $118.60.

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.