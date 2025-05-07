Crestline Management LP Buys New Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 635,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 63,888 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 41,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,691,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 40.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 658,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 190,440 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 190,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 119.76%. The firm had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.11 million. On average, analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

