Crestline Management LP Purchases New Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 57,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 48,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. This represents a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 110,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,102,125.24. This represents a 31.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REG has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of REG opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $370.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

