LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 98.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 27.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,275,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,635,000 after purchasing an additional 276,166 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in LPL Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.83.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.07, for a total transaction of $1,652,001.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,837.66. This represents a 21.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $402,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,838.75. The trade was a 21.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $331.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.55. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.19 and a 52 week high of $384.04.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

