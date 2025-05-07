Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Raised by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $171,073.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,967.19. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $18,060,939.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,964,191.81. The trade was a 14.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 907,287 shares of company stock valued at $77,953,036. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $88.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $63.39 and a 12-month high of $91.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.49%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

