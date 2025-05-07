Crestline Management LP Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 95,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average is $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.99.
About SPDR S&P Bank ETF
SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.
