Crestline Management LP Makes New $4.39 Million Investment in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 867,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,281,000 after buying an additional 377,283 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

FERG opened at $168.79 on Wednesday. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $225.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.67.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 40.84%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FERG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.38.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

