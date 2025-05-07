Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Holdings Increased by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 643.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 57,992 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $1,114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Trimble by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,740 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Cfra upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Trimble Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $63.32 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $77.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trimble news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $411,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $153,702.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,529.98. This represents a 17.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

