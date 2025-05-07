Crestline Management LP Grows Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 889.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,694 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX stock opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.85.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

