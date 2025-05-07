Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,757 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,637,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $988,950,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,108,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,425 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $750,572,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,742,000 after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $168.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.90. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $48,963,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,756,878.10. The trade was a 50.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $2,576,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 594,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,186,956.25. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,963 shares of company stock valued at $58,204,058. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.28.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

