Crestline Management LP Trims Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Crestline Management LP cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,352,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,206,355,000 after acquiring an additional 90,157 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,062,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,559,380,000 after acquiring an additional 741,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $859,171,000 after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $380,369,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,769,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 1.0 %

VMC stock opened at $267.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $215.08 and a 52 week high of $298.31. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.92.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on VMC. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.73.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

