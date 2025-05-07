Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,592 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $22,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,585,273,000 after acquiring an additional 271,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,773,000 after purchasing an additional 144,217 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,325,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,430,000 after purchasing an additional 137,134 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,536,000 after buying an additional 1,229,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,903,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $558.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $541.89 and a 200-day moving average of $594.74. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.