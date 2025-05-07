Crestline Management LP Buys New Shares in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 142,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $91,335,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $64,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,215,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,613 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,663,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,972,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,038,000 after purchasing an additional 794,651 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

KRG opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,107.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.10. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $221.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,542.86%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

