SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $19,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,771.28. This trade represents a 3.85 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,411.52. This represents a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $89.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

