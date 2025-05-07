iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,714 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $21,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.40 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.20.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.