Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 123,693 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,819,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $225,023,000 after purchasing an additional 27,695 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,160.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 78,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 72,507 shares during the period. InvesTrust bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 65,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $82.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $96.25.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

