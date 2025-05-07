Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Director Jeffrey Kramer Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Kramer acquired 1,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $11,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,304.64. This represents a 4.48 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $20.10.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $206.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

Myers Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 6th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.86%.

Institutional Trading of Myers Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Myers Industries by 78.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58,761 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 464.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 60,954 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Barington Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,055,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

