Caption Management LLC Purchases 43,175 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Caption Management LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,175 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth $130,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,021,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 484.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after buying an additional 1,776,690 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,199,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Robert F. Moran bought 74,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $449,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,401.73. The trade was a 52.89 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

HBI opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $888.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.30 million. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 108.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $5.00 price objective on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

