Caption Management LLC Buys New Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 815.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Navient by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 757.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NAVI opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.00%.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen downgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.93.
Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.
