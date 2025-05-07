Caption Management LLC Buys New Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 815.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Navient by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 757.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NAVI opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $156.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.40 million. Navient had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen downgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NAVI

Navient Profile

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.