Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Holdings Cut by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP cut its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,058 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 0.38% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Orvieto Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 402,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 25,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 393,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $130.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -25.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

See Also

